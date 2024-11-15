CORNWALL Council’s draft budget for the next financial year would see Council Tax rise by 4.99 per cent.
Members of Cornwall Council met this morning (November 13) to discuss and produce a draft budget for 2025/26.
Cornwall Council has said that despite some increased funding announced in the autumn statement in Westminster last month: “The financial challenges facing local authorities across the UK means difficult choices must be made in order to balance the books.”
Following the meeting, a draft budget will now go out for consultation with the public and key stakeholders after it was approved by cabinet.
The council has expressed that while it is in a better position than many of its contemporaries thanks to prudent financial management, there is still a shortfall to be addressed.
Cornwall Council explained that these shortfalls will be tackled through increases in fees and charges, some reduction in workforce costs, and reducing levels of some services.
The proposed budget would see Council Tax rise by 4.99 per cent, which includes a two per cent adult social care precept.
Cllr David Harris, deputy leader of Cornwall Council and portfolio holder for resources, explained that the authority was still awaiting clarification on the exact figures of extra funding announced in the Chancellor's autumn statement last month.
He told the meeting: "The ball is still very much in the government’s court, and when we as cabinet meet the Cornish MPs on Friday, we will be encouraging them to speak up for us, and I'm sure they will.
"However, in any event, we haven’t got time to sit around with everything crossed. Even if we receive more than we’ve assumed, it won’t be £48-million more, and £48-million was the size of our forecast budget gap for 2025/26 when we started this process.
"Consequently, we are in the invidious position of having to bring forward savings proposals to that value.
"The reality is that while these proposals are lawful and achievable, many are not in any way shape or form considered desirable, and I know that officer and Cabinet members have had sleepless nights.
"Like the vast majority of councils up and down the country, we are faced with having to make some deeply unpalatable choices.”
A public consultation on the proposals will begin on Friday, November 15, and will run until January 2025.
The meeting also considered reports on the Langarth Business Plan, a council homes update and the Housing Decarbonisation Strategy.
Speaking after the meeting, Cllr Linda Taylor, leader of Cornwall Council, whom recently survived a vote of no confidence from the cabinet, said: “I am proud of the work that has been done by officers and my team to identify potential savings, and to minimise the impact on our residents of some of the choices we are having to make.
“While we still hope for more funding from central government, we have to plan for the worst case scenario, rather than create bigger issues for ourselves further down the road.
“These are not easy decisions to take, but we will always act in the best interests of our residents at all times.”
However, despite councillors defending the decision and arguing that the proposed hikes are in ‘the best interests of our residents’, the reaction from local tax payers has not been positive, with many criticising the council for wasting money, and offering fewer services for a higher price.
Following the announcement, one resident said: “If the government and councils stopped wasting money, British citizens would be much better off!”
However, some have gone even further, labelling Cornwall Council as ‘crooks’ following the news of the draft budget.
Another resident added: “More money for less services...Same old.”
As part of last year’s budget, the council similarly decided to raise Council Tax by the maximum sum allowed (the new Labour government have confirmed that this year, councils will once again be allowed to increase council tax by a maximum of 4.99 per cent).
Following last year’s increase, Cllr David Harris told the Post: “No council has enough money, but we have to present a balanced budget.”
He also explained that he believes residents get good value for money regarding their Council Tax contributions, with the council offering good road conditions and special educational needs support.
With the same decision made by the council, hiking council tax this year, residents will be given the opportunity to express their thoughts on the conclusion in the coming weeks.
However, we want to hear your thoughts on the draft budget. Do you think a 4.99 per cent increase is too much to ask? Or are you happy to pay more in return for upgraded public services?