The images show the entire interior lit up, with screens and monitors left on. The man said: “I was out dog walking last night at Chy Trevail in Bodmin and I noticed the place lit up like a Xmas tree. How can the council justify leaving all the lights and TVs on? We’re constantly told there is an energy crisis. They put our council tax up. For what reason? Because they have forgotten to employ staff that are qualified to use a light switch?”