Cllr Harris added: “One last point to address a few comments I have heard outside here such as how can they find £50 million to spend on a Mid-Cornwall Metro but still stuff our council tax up by the max. The simple answer to this is that the Mid Cornwall Metro, shared prosperity funds are all capital gifts from Central Government which come on almost a ‘use it or lose it’ basis but must be spent on specific types of projects all of which in general terms will encourage growth in Cornwall.