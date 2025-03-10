THE government has awarded Cornwall Council £7,981,469.93 to spend at their discretion on tackling all stages of poverty.
The funds can be spent on everything from providing immediate crisis support such as food vouchers or warm winter clothing; as well as more preventative steps for tackling poverty, such as referring people to debt and other advice services, working with community and voluntary organisations to signpost people to wider support, and help with costs of energy bills and white goods.
Government is also encouraging local authorities to consider how their provision of crisis support could have a longer-term, sustainable impact. For example, providing insulation or energy efficient household items which reduce bills and repairing or replacing white goods and appliances. Support can be provided in a variety of ways, including but not limited to vouchers for fuel or food, cash or goods-in-kind, and issuing grants to third parties.
Noah Law, MP for St Austell and Newquay, said: “Cornwall’s four Labour MPs help with thousands of enquiries from local people relating to poverty issues – so we are thrilled to provide this direct support.
“This is real money, for tackling real issues, for local people and I am looking forward to working with the council to maximise impact. And make a real difference to the lives of people living in our communities.”
The funds are provided under the Household Support Fund (HSF), which was due to end on April 1 this year — but government made a one-year £742-million extension and it will now expire on March 31, 2026. This was announced during the autumn budget.
National government has decided that local authorities are best placed to apply experience and relationships to determine how to best to award this funding at their discretion. The council will be required to produce HSF Delivery Plans, in accordance with guidance and funding allocations.