Cornwall Council has approved a budget for 2024/25 which will continue delivering vital services for residents despite the fiscal pressures faced by local government across the country.
The details include a net increase of around £37m in spending on care for Adults and Children in Cornwall, building on the significant investment that has been made over the past two years.
In addition, there is a near £9m net increase built in in respect of Home to School Transport and around £7m to support Temporary and Emergency Accommodation reflecting the significant demand pressures being experienced in these areas.
The budget will mean a council tax increase of 4.99% for residents, which includes a 2% levy to fund adult social care, bringing the bill for a Band D property to £1,892.75.
It also confirms plans to bring in a 100% Council Tax premium on second homes from April 2025.
Cllr David Harris, deputy leader of Cornwall Council and portfolio holder for resources, said: “This has been a difficult budget process given the current situation faced by local authorities across the country. However, we have produced a plan that not only protects our services, but allows us to build and improve.
“Nobody wants to raise Council Tax, but there is no choice if we are to continue providing the support our residents rely on. In fact, 95% of councils across the country are raising their rates by the maximum of 4.99%, which demonstrates the situation we are all in.
“This situation will not improve until we achieve fairer funding from Westminster for local government, and we will continue to press for those vital changes.”
In a busy Full Council meeting in the Council Chamber at County Hall (Lys Kernow) in Truro there was a long debate on the potential raising of tolls on the Tamar Bridge and Torpoint Ferry, which was approved, with a caveat that, if more funding is secured from Westminster, the toll rises could be cancelled.
Cllr Linda Taylor, leader of Cornwall Council, said: “I am pleased the budget has been approved, it has been a very long and difficult process, and I must thank Cllr Harris and the officers who have worked so diligently to get us to this point.
“However, despite those challenges, we have managed to produce a plan that allows us to invest in areas where demand is greatest, and to continue our work to create a Cornwall where everyone can start well, live well and age well.”