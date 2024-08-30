The Service Director Legal and Assurance (Monitoring Officer) will lead a team of around 120 to deliver legal and democratic services, internal audit and elections. “You’ll also be the council’s statutory Monitoring Officer and part of the Corporate Leadership Team, working closely with the CEO and colleagues to promote high standards in public life and ensure effective governance,” states the role profile. “As we embark on our second period of devolution, you’ll provide expertise on emerging models which enable us to maximise the benefits and safeguards of this opportunity.”