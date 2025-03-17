RESIDENTS of Peppers Park in Liskeard are seeing long-awaited progress as more estate roads have now been officially adopted by Cornwall Council Highways.
This latest milestone comes after years of work involving the developers, Cornwall Council, and persistent efforts from local councillor Nick Craker.
Many roads within Peppers Park have remained unadopted for decades, leaving residents frustrated by maintenance delays and issues such as speeding, which the Council was unable to address.
Now, with the adoption of more roads, Cornwall Council will be able to take greater responsibility for their upkeep and safety. Part of Golitha Rise, just beyond the play park, part of Catchfrench Crescent and the connecting footpath, are now adopted highway.
Cllr Craker welcomed the progress made, but acknowledged there is still a lot more work to do.
“This is a big step forward for residents of Peppers Park, but many roads and footpaths remain unadopted – not just here, but in other new-build estates in Liskeard such as Trevethan Meadows and Charter Walk. When roads are left in limbo, it causes long-term maintenance problems and prevents the council from implementing road safety measures. I'll continue working to get these roads adopted so residents get the proper infrastructure they deserve.”
Many Peppers Park residents have previously raised concerns about speeding for years, but without adoption, the Council was unable to take action. Now that more roads are under Cornwall Council’s responsibility, Cllr Craker hopes to see solutions put in place to improve road safety in the estate.