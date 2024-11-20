CORNWALL Council has joined forces with 56 other local authorities from across England to demand the Government provides a fairer funding deal for rural authorities.
In a joint letter to the Rt Hon Jim McMahon MP, the rural councils have come together to emphasise the need for extra resources to sustain essential services in sparsely populated regions and to unlock growth and prosperity in rural communities.
Historically, the Local Government Finance Settlement has seen funding disparities, with urban councils receiving 36 per cent more per head in Government Funded Spending Power than their rural counterparts.
The 57 local authorities have united with the Rural Services Network (RSN) to call on the new Government to finally address the unique financial challenges they face in the forthcoming Local Government Finance Settlement.
With a one-year rollover settlement anticipated before a comprehensive financial review in 2025, the RSN and participating local authorities, including Cornwall Council are urging the Government to recognise the increased costs involved in delivering services across broad geographic areas.
The letter highlights how the aging population in rural regions intensifies service demands, stressing already limited resources.
Kerry Booth, Chief Executive of the Rural Services Network, said: “Rural councils face unique challenges that deserve recognition and support. The current funding model disproportionately disadvantages rural areas.“
By addressing this disparity, the Government has the opportunity not only to ensure essential services but also to stimulate growth and economic resilience in rural communities. Fair funding is essential to secure a future where rural residents can thrive.”
Cllr David Harris, deputy leader of Cornwall Council, and portfolio holder for resources, said: “We are fed up with Cornwall being disadvantaged compared to our urban counterparts, and it is time for the Government to step forward and finally provide the fairer funding deal that is so badly needed.
“As the largest predominantly rural unitary authority in England we will continue to fight as hard as we can to get the fairer funding that our residents deserve.”