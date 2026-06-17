A DAY that honours the commitment and service of men and women from the RAF, British Army and Royal Navy is returning on Saturday, June 27.
Armed Forces Day, which takes place annually on the last Saturday each June, brings the UK together to recognise everyone from serving personnel and military families to veterans, reservists, and cadets.
Showing support for the Armed Forces, who defend the UK and its interests, provides a much-valued morale boost for serving personnel, veterans and their families. Personnel past and present have worked around the world delivering aid, promoting peace, providing security and fighting terrorism.
The government, as well as local communities and businesses, commit to supporting the Armed Forces by signing up to the Armed Forces Covenant.
Celebration events are taking place across Britain this week, with military displays, parades, and entertainment being held in local parks, town squares, community halls, high streets and back gardens all over the UK.
A vital region for the Armed Forces is Cornwall. HMS Raleigh, near Torpoint, is the Royal Navy’s largest training establishment in the South West.
Royal Naval Air Station Culdrose near Helston is one of Europe’s largest helicopter bases. The shooting range Tregantle provide training facilities for the UK Armed Forces.
RAF St Mawgan, near Newquay, supports various units and training and the Remote Radar Head Porteath is a vital air defence radar site for the UK.
Cornwall’s Armed Forces Day celebrations, led by the Royal British Legion, took place in St Austell on Saturday, June 20.
The day included a military parade featuring members of Cornwall's Armed Forces, Cadet Forces, and veterans. There was also a military village, as well as displays and entertainment in the town centre.
The Davidstow Airfield and Cornwall at War Museum, near Tintagel, will be acknowledging Armed Forces weekend with WWII re-enactments on Saturday, June 27 and Sunday, June 28.
Meanwhile, The Newquay Veterans have organised an Armed Forces Camp Day on Saturday, June 27 at Kamp Menalhyl in St Columb Major.
The event, which takes place between 2pm to 6pm, promises to be a fun day for all the family. Visitors can expect axe throwing, food on the camp fire, music, entertainment and a bar.
From creating an event for the local community to a get-together with family and friends, no event is too big or too small for Armed Forces Day.
Running alongside Armed Forces Day is Reserves Day, which this year is being held today (Wednesday, June 24).
The day was created to highlight and recognise the valuable contribution reservists make to the Armed Forces. Reservists, who are supporting operations worldwide, give up their time to serve in the Reserve Forces, balancing life with a military career.
The Reserve Forces make up approximately one sixth of the Armed Forces personnel and as such are integral to protecting the nation’s security at home and overseas.
For more information about Armed Forces Day, visit: www.armedforcesday.org.uk
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