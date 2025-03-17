THE Cornwall College Group has been deemed as ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted following its most recent inspection.
After a week-long inspection by Ofsted, a glowing report praised has the Cornwall College Group (CCG) on its commitment to “exceptional learning opportunities”, “highly effective partnerships to meet the local training needs” and learners who are “highly motivated to learn in aspirational environments”.
“This is an historic moment for Cornwall College Group, and is an outcome of the relentless dedication of our staff, the ambition of our learners and the invaluable support of our partners,” he said. “We are a group consisting of place-based, local colleges, and this Ofsted report belongs to everyone in Cornwall and Devon, not just the college.
“It highlights how our colleges are at the very heart of the communities we serve, and reflects how hard we work in partnership to deliver Outstanding outcomes. Businesses and local stakeholders can be confident they will achieve their goals and ambitions with us, as we transform lives and help drive economic growth in Cornwall and Devon.”
Inspectors praised the group of colleges, noting the “excellent learning spaces that staff have created contribute to learners and apprentices being highly motivated”, while providing “an inclusive, welcoming and caring environment”.
“Leaders successfully and effectively use partnerships to meet training needs in Cornwall, the Isles of Scilly and Devon,” the report revealed. “They collaborate with stakeholders like Cornwall Council and education partners, aligning the curriculum with local skills demands.”
The report also commended the college’s ability to equip students with the skills and knowledge needed to thrive, making a tangible impact on the region’s workforce and economy.
Mark Wardle, deputy CEO, said he was thrilled that inspectors noted teachers are “subject specialists with relevant and substantial industry knowledge and expertise”, who use this “very well to enrich learning”.
“As Ofsted witnessed, our teachers provide exceptional training, ensuring students develop the skills employers need while gaining invaluable personal and professional experiences,” Mark said. “We are proud to be recognised for our commitment to excellence in education and training, and that we prepare learners and apprentices extremely well for their next stage of education or employment. We care passionately about our students and this was reflected to Ofsted by our students and stakeholders.”
Ofsted also recognised the vital role of governors, highlighting their “highly ambitious and passionate contribution to the colleges”.
Dr Patrick Newberry, chair of Cornwall College Group board of governors, said the recognition “confirms the vital role Cornwall College Group plays in transforming lives and driving economic growth”.
“The governors could not be prouder of what has been achieved and, on a personal note, I would like to thank my fellow governors and the college’s staff for their commitment and dedication, which was noted by the Ofsted team. We look forward to ensuring the college continues to provide outstanding opportunities for learners, apprentices and the wider communities that we serve.”