THE Cornwall College Group (CCG), in partnership with England RFU and Cornish Pirates, has appointed the UK’s first further education college-based school rugby manager.
The role brings rugby back to the group and supports a bold national strategy to transform access to the sport across the state school system.
“We’re thrilled to be working in partnership with Cornish Pirates and the RFU to deliver this landmark role,” said CCG CEO Rob Bosworth.
The appointment is part of a wider three-year programme driven by the RFU’s vision to introduce rugby to 800,000 young people.
England Colleges RFU honorary secretary Peter Chapman said: “The RFU, Cornwall College Group and The Cornish Pirates are pleased to appoint the first SRM to be based in a further education college and look forward to working across local primary and secondary schools in the region to introduce the game of rugby and develop opportunities for the young people of Cornwall to become involved and participate in the game.”
Sally Petipher, CEO Cornish Pirates, said the club is “delighted” that this partnership with the RFU and Cornwall College will share the benefits of rugby with more young people across Cornwall.
Adding: “Pirates may be a top-level professional rugby club, but every one of our players, coaches and support staff (myself included) started as a young hopeful.
“We intend to foster more talent across Cornwall so that boys and girls, men and women, can become professionals in our wonderful game. This partnership gives a clear pathway to that ambition.”
Taking on the new role, Lee Missons said: “I’m looking forward to delivering high-quality rugby coaching to new groups of children across the county’s schools.
“This collaboration is about more than just sport—it’s about inspiring young people, building confidence, and fostering teamwork through rugby and I can’t wait to see the positive impact this partnership will bring.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.