Dyslexia Cornwall has recently celebrated its award of £19,995 from the National Lottery Community Fund.
It will help the charity develop a new service alongside its current offerings.
Chairperson Barbara Hewett-Silk said: “We are delighted that The National Lottery Community Fund has recognised our work in this way.
“Now, thanks to National Lottery players Dyslexia Cornwall will be able to continue to provide our current services and develop a subsidised adult screening and mentoring service over the next year.
“As a charity we rely on grants like this to continue our services supporting people and raising awareness of the impact neurodivergence has on their lives and work.”