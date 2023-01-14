Cyclists are being warned about the worsening condition of roads across the UK – with data showing 21% of cyclists are involved in an accident because of a pothole, and Cornwall is among the worst affected areas.
Experts from bicycle insurance comparison site Quotezone.co.uk warn this figure will only increase unless the government tackles the worsening condition of UK roads.
The news comes as the country marks National Pothole Day today, January 15.
Several councils have said filling in potholes is no longer a priority as a result of the rising cost of living, with less funding for UK highways, said Quotezone.
Quotezone.co.uk is calling for councils and the government to act on what is a UK-wide problem for the benefit of all road users, but particularly cyclists "as they are the most affected by damaged road surfaces".
Data shows the worst pothole-affected area in the UK is Northumberland, with over 180,000 potholes reported over four years, followed by Cornwall and Kirklees in West Yorkshire.
Lee Evans , bicycle insurance comparison expert at Quotezone.co.uk said: “Many of us who cycle in the UK have been shocked at the growing danger caused by roads strewn with potholes, and unfortunately the problem does not seem to be going away.
“21% of cyclists experiencing pothole-related accidents is a worrying number because any accident for a cyclist, can be very serious.
“With a winter of extreme weather predicted in the coming weeks and with spending on road maintenance on the decline, we could expect to see an increase in pothole-related cycling injuries. We’d encourage local authorities and the government to act now on fixing the UK’s pothole problem to help keep cyclists and all other road users safe.”