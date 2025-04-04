Cornwall Airport Newquay has welcomed the inaugural Eastern Airways flight from London Southend, which landed on Thursday (April 3).
The new route offers passengers a fast and convenient way to travel between Cornwall and the East of England, bringing more connectivity for both business and leisure passengers.
Passengers on the first flight were treated to a classic Cornish cream tea at 25,000 feet to celebrate the launch, which featured Cornwall’s own Trewithen Dairy Cream and Essex-based Tiptree Jam.
Customers were invited to join the age-old debate - jam or cream first?
Meanwhile, London Southend Airport marked the occasion with a surf-inspired terminal celebration, complete with an inflatable surf simulator to get travellers in the seaside spirit. To add to the Cornish welcome, guests were also treated to iconic pasties ahead of their departure.
Amy Smith, managing director (interim) of Cornwall Airport Newquay, said: "With demand for leisure travel continuing to grow, this route provides an easy and efficient way for visitors to experience everything Cornwall has to offer from breathtaking scenery to famous hospitality.”
Roger Hage, commercial director for Eastern Airways said: “Commencing London Southend to Newquay initially for the Summer 2025 season, as our second London connection to Cornwall, is because of the London Southend team promoting the facility as a viable, relevant and growing London airport with great rail connectivity outside the terminal door.
“This is highlighted by the increasing strength of the easyJet product at London Southend with its base also launching this week.
“The speed of journeys to or from Greater London via the adjacent rail link, the short terminal walks and swift access on and off the aircraft offers travellers an appealing option which avoids the otherwise arduous alternatives - whether you are looking for that summer getaway by the Cornish coast, or for those people heading into Southend for a great city break, or for those going into London for daytime business travel or simply making it to that big event.”