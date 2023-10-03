Speed limits in Cornwall are set to be reduced in built up areas to 20mph as planned.
Linda Taylor, the Conservative leader of Cornwall Councils said that the rollout, which will see the mass introduction of the reduced speed limits in Cornish towns and villages will still go ahead.
That's despite recent criticism from the Prime Minister, who recently stated that it was the plans of the Government to limit the ability of local authorities to introduce "blanket" 20 mph speed limits.
Ms Taylor said that the plans in Cornwall were not blanket bans.
Cllr Taylor said: "It was our manifesto pledge, and it was a very very popular pledge that we would work with communities who are wanting to bring in 20mph.
"Our proposals, I absolutely need to stress, are not blanket bans through Cornwall".