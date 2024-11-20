AS the milestone of 1,000 days of War in Ukraine passed this week, so the continual demand for much-needed aid for soldiers and civilians in the stricken country shows no sign of abating.
Here in Cornwall, a group of volunteers are continuing to play a key role in assisting those in need, providing regular monthly van loads of supplies in their hour of need.
Just days after Russia invaded in February 2022, Darren Tait of Darren’s Cars in Callington, was drumming up the support of locals on a Facebook page in a bid to show his support to the Ukrainian people from afar.
Before he knew it, nine vans were filled, providing a wealth of aid that has continued to flow ever since.
He set up the group Cornwall and Devon Sending Love to Ukraine, which has since sent over 200 vans to the edge of the war-torn country with a range of supplies from medical aid, food, sleeping bags, nappies, sanitary items and, more recently, two ambulances.
The volunteer drivers, all of whom have to self-fund their trips, convoy the aid as far as Warsaw in Poland, after which it is transported across the border via Ukrainian charities to designated areas.
Among those who have joined Darren on various trips is Emma Burnard of Callington Lions, who herself has seen first-hand the horrifying outcomes of the conflict, as well as the joy that the aid vans from Cornwall provide to the people of Ukraine.
“It is horrible to see what is happening over there,” said Emma. “Every trip is uniquely different, but we do feel we are making a difference of some kind. You go there, you meet people, you give them a hug and then you have to walk away.
“If you give them something as small as a toothbrush, you would think you have given them the world, they are just so thankful for anything that we can provide.
“Also, when we are driving down, you often see Ukrainian lorries, so you give them a toot, they flash their lights or toot back. They are, I know, so thankful for what we are doing and the efforts we are making to help them and the people of their country. It shows them that they are not forgotten.”
Since Darren’s first trip back in 2022, vital aid contributions from various people, clubs and organisations across the Westcountry have ensured the trips have continued to flow at a regular rate.
“It takes us around five days to go there and back,” explained Emma. “We’ve got a trip just coming back now and we have another planned for around December 16. We drive to Warsaw in Poland and literally within 24, 48 hours, the aid is across the border and going to where it needs to go.
“There have been times when we’ve turned up at the industrial unit where we drop the aid off and there are lorries and vans waiting for us. We literally empty our van onto another and they go straight away, it’s that quick!”
Those involved with the Cornwall and Devon Sending Love to Ukraine group say they have been ‘overwhelmed’ with the continued support shown by people from the region.
“The response ever since we started has been phenomenal,” added Emma. “Initially Darren thought he would take just one van, yet it ended up being nine on that first trip.
“As long as we keep getting the aid, we’ll keep delivering it. As I said, it’s tough and stressful to see what is happening over there, but equally it’s so rewarding to see how we can make even a small difference.
“Initially we didn’t think we would be going for this long, but our volunteers are amazing and the aid is still coming in. Already the unit is full for the next trip, but we know people are right behind us. Without the aid they provide, we simply could not do this.”
Among those who have helped to contribute to the cause are Torpoint and Rame Peninsular Lions club members, who collected a range of items donated from shoppers at the town’s Sainsburys store, as well as a stack of unused toys from local children.
Calstock Parish Council and the Tamar Valley Twinning Group have also been collecting aid, including 87 shoeboxes, which should be delivered on the next trip.
Elsewhere, a number of Lions clubs from Bristol down to Penzance have been actively involved in the project, as have other local groups including Inner Wheel, Women’s Institute, Knit and Natter and other aid organisations.
As well as providing aid, the group have also been responsible in helping bring back a great number of Ukrainian refugees to England, some of whom have even joined up with families right here in Devon and Cornwall.