OUR Cornish Times reporter will be lacing up her shoes to take part in this year’s Race For Life.
Scarlett Hills-Brooks will be heading over to Plymouth in June to complete her first ever 5k run to help raise money and save lives though fundraising for Cancer Research UK.
The Plymouth 5k route will take place on June 2 starting and finishing on the picturesque Hoe promenade, adjacent to Smeaton’s Tower.
Scarlett said: “I decided to take on this run because I’ve never been much of a runner but it’s something I’ve always been interested in doing.
“And what a good way to start – by raising money for charity.
“I have ambitions to eventually complete a 10k at some point.
“Training has been going well so far – now the days are getting longer I have been completing lots of evening and weekend runs with my little dog who is more than happy to run alongside me as well as time spent in the gym.
“I am excited about this challenge as it gives me something to work towards over the next few months especially going into the spring and summer months when the days get warmer and sunnier –and it’s all for a good cause.
“One in two people will be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime. Every single pound you donate makes a difference to Cancer Research UK’s groundbreaking work, so please visit the link to donate.”
Money donated with Cancer Research UK Giving Pages goes towards beating cancer.
The Race for Life has raised over £970-million since it began 30 years ago with over 10 million people taken part.