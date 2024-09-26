Cornish Tea & Cornish Coffee Co Ltd is embarking on a strategic expansion plan set to transform them from a regional powerhouse into a national leader with a global footprint, the company predicts.
Based currently at Little Trethew, the beverage company has aptly purchased the old Drinkmaster factory; a facility previously dedicated to tea and coffee production.
Strategically located on the main A38 road just outside Liskeard, the new site will house their tea and coffee production offices and visitor centre, allowing guests to witness the production process.
This move is a strategic investment aimed at scaling production and meeting ever-increasing product demand and signifies not just ambition, but a deep understanding of the market and a commitment to customer-centric growth.
Duncan Bond, managing director of Cornish Tea & Coffee, said: "It's exciting to keep pace with the demands of our customers.
“This new facility is driven by our commitment to delivering exceptional products and fulfilling customer needs.
“It will enable us to achieve our ambitious goal of reaching £15-million in turnover within the next few years, paving the way for further growth and expansion."
Currently, their site has a production capacity of five tonnes of coffee and more than one-million tea bags daily, making them the largest producer in the south of England. Capacity is predicted to increase fivefold.
The expansion aims to share a taste of Cornwall across the UK and with the world.
The company is making significant strides in the foodservice sector, the company says, supplying prestigious establishments across the South West and properties owned by His Majesty the King.
Globally their clientele includes Richard Branson's Necker island in the British Virgin islands. The American market presents a significant opportunity with a launch this summer into a US supermarket chain.
The company has grown considerably since Cornish Tea & Coffee's journey began in 2012 operating out of Mr Bond's attic.
Today, they are a state-of-the-art producer that continues to create local jobs, currently employing over 30 people.
The expansion to the new facility, the company says, will create more employment opportunities further strengthening the local economy.