THE Cornwall Support Group of the UK Sepsis Trust is set to host a heartwarming community event – a Gift Fayre and Book Sale – on February 21 and 22.
The event aims to raise both awareness and funds for the vital work carried out by the UK Sepsis Trust in supporting those affected by sepsis and educating the public on its dangers.
Taking place at St Martin’s Church Centre in Liskeard, the fayre and an additional coffee morning, will feature a delightful array of handcrafted gifts, artisanal products and a wide selection of books for sale.
The event will run from 10am to 5pm on both days, welcoming visitors of all ages. Entry is free, with all proceeds from sales going directly to the UK Sepsis Trust.