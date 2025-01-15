AN inspirational 17-year-old has been recognised by HRH The Duke of Edinburgh for his innovation and creativity at The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award charity’s This is Youth celebration.
Joshua Ellicott, from Bodmin, was selected as the winner of the Innovator of the Year category for the upcycled, sustainable clothing range that he initially created for his Gold DofE expedition.
Joshua, who is currently doing his Gold DofE at Bodmin College, was celebrated alongside six other ‘This is Youth’ winners at a star-studded event hosted by The Duke at Buckingham Palace, with His Royal Highness and This is Youth celebrity judges.
Now in its second year, This is Youth recognises the amazing stories behind The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award.
The DofE charity received hundreds of This is Youth nominations in seven categories, with the final winners chosen by panels including DofE Youth Ambassadors and celebrity supporters.
Commenting on his win, Joshua said: “It felt really good to be recognised as Innovator of the Year. Anything that is a fabric I will take apart and reuse it – as long as I can put a needle through it. I think it's important that the clothing I make is all sustainable because this fabric already exists, but it's not being used, and if it's not being used, it’s often going straight in the bin.
“The coats I make are really unique and absolutely no one else is going to have the same one – you can never recreate it. Wearing my own coat out for the first time after I made it myself was very rewarding.”
This is Youth Innovator of the Year judge, influencer Fats Timbo, added: “I was deeply impressed by Josh’s innovative approach to sustainability through his work with recycled clothing as part of the DofE. His mindset and creativity at such a young age is truly inspiring. “