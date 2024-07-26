17-year old Petty Officer Cadet Will additionally won trophies as the best 'Solo Musician' for his clarinet piece, and best 'Original Composition' for the quick march entitled 'Rame Head' which he composed entirely on his own, taking inspiration from the rugged coastline and rhythmic and triumphant crashes of waves at Whitsand Bay. He said, "I'm so grateful for the opportunity to have a go at composing my own piece and to receive such helpful feedback from professional musicians from the Royal Marines."