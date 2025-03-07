SCHOOLCHILDREN from across Cornwall are being invited to design a special logo that captures the essence of the Cornwall Seal Sanctuary as it celebrates its 50th anniversary.
This exciting initiative encourages primary school-aged youngsters to get creative, drawing inspiration from the sanctuary’s rich history of rescuing and rehabilitating seals, as well as its stunning coastal surroundings.
As the sanctuary at Gweek celebrates its latest milestone, the focus is on creativity, education, and inspiring the next generation to protect marine life.
Children will be asked to create a logo that captures the essence of the Cornish Seal Sanctuary’s work over the past five decades, while imagining a bright future for marine conservation.
The sanctuary are rewarding the creator of the winning design with a school class trip to the venue to learn all about the sanctuaries mission to rescue, rehabilitate and release seal pups, and to see their logo proudly displayed at the site, showcasing the young artist’s talent to thousands of visitors.
A seal adoption pack will also be awarded to a runner-up’s class, enabling the pupils to form a unique connection with a resident seal!
Sarah Pegg, general manager at the Sanctuary, says: “We’re so excited to see what our Cornish primary school children create to help us celebrate this incredible milestone!
“This year, we’ll have been looking after pups and resident animals at the site in Gweek for an incredible 50 years, with thousands of seals rehabilitated and released by our dedicated teams.
“We are so lucky our supporters in Cornwall have a fantastic connection to the sanctuary, they really champion our mission to help seals in need and we couldn’t do our vital work without them. We’re hoping to inspire the next generation of ocean protectors through this creative competition. We’ve already had some fantastic entries and would love for more primary schools to get involved.”