“We’ll be taking humanitarian and medical aid like — two man tents, sleeping bags, warm winter clothes, winter boots and shoes, blankets, body warmers, high calorie foods, orthopaedic splints, thermal flasks, headlamps, torches, power banks, and old working mobile phones,” Kim continued. “Mr Andy Godsall from Polperro has kindly donated most of the funds for the aid trip, which without this funding we wouldn’t have been able to do this aid trip.