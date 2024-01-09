TWO Cornish residents are taking the trip to Belarus to help support those struggling in the country’s refugee crisis.
Kim Campbell from Gunnislake and Adam Wrobel from Callington are taking the journey across Europe to provide humanitarian aid to refugees stuck in limbo between the Poland and Belarus border.
Explaining what made them want to take the trip, Kim explained: “Adam asked if I could help him with this mercy aid trip to the Polish and Belarus border.
“After researching information about the Belarus refugees crisis it was a no brainier as Adam and myself have been heavily involved in delivering humanitarian and medical aid for the Ukrainian people over the last two years.”
The trip will take around six days, depending on the weather, as Adam and Kim travel to Bialowieza in Poland, two miles from the Polish and Belarusian border.
This is where they will deliver aid to Polish volunteers helping the refugees. However should Polish police arrive prior to volunteers, migrants will likely be sent back to Belarus.
“We’ll be taking humanitarian and medical aid like — two man tents, sleeping bags, warm winter clothes, winter boots and shoes, blankets, body warmers, high calorie foods, orthopaedic splints, thermal flasks, headlamps, torches, power banks, and old working mobile phones,” Kim continued. “Mr Andy Godsall from Polperro has kindly donated most of the funds for the aid trip, which without this funding we wouldn’t have been able to do this aid trip.
“Andy Godsall along with Andy French have arranged for us to borrow the Looe Lions Minibus to get the aid out to Poland.
“We have had a great response and help from various different organisations and people like Oxfam and Children’s Hospice charities shops, Jo Holborn from Seaton, Jamie Jennings and friends, Mel and Arron Fisher and Dartmouth food bank donated approximately £350 of food.”