The results of an annual survey to gauge what residents think of Cornwall Council has just been published and while it shows trust in the council is 18 per cent above the national average, satisfaction has reduced significantly in a number of areas.
The council has conducted regular surveys with Cornish residents since 2018 and the autumn 2024 details are now available. Satisfaction with highways maintenance is down 13 per cent from 51 per cent in 2023 to 38 per cent, while support for the fire and rescue service has reduced by ten per cent.
Value for money is down five per cent and Cornish people’s views on the council being efficient and well run has reduced by four per cent year on year. However, “standing up for Cornwall” is up six per cent.
Satisfaction in the council acting on residents’ concerns is down four per cent from 54 to 50 per cent, and cleanliness of public land is also down by fiver per cent from 75 to 70 per cent. Residents’ happiness with waste collections has reduced by nine per cent from 91 to 82 per cent and recycling is down by nine per cent from 89 to 80 per cent.
Other areas where satisfaction has reduced include “local area as a place” by three per cent, “people feel they belong to their community” by seven per cent, “looking out for neighbours” by five per cent and “pull together in a local area” by seven per cent.
Cornish people’s satisfaction in the Duchy’s library services has also reduced by eight per cent from 48 to 40 per cent. The local government average across the country is 53 per cent. Parks and open spaces is also down by four per cent and support for older people is five per cent below the national average.
A Cornwall Council spokesperson has blamed the poor results on the “financial situation” and the national picture.
They said: “Taken as a whole, the latest results show residents recognise that this is a council that cares about them as customers, is standing up for Cornwall and one that they can actually trust, where the result is 18 per cent above the national average.
“However, the financial situation we face, just made worse by getting less money than anticipated from the Government in our provisional local government settlement, is impacting on our ability to provide perceived ‘value for money’ and there are reduced satisfaction levels in respect of the majority of services, particularly ‘public amenities’ and ‘street scene’ ones such as road maintenance.
“This reflects the national picture, with surveys undertaken by the LGA (Local Government Association) and Ipsos (a market research company) last year showing far greater declines in satisfaction with public services across the country. That isn’t necessarily the case in Cornwall, notably in areas where the council has focused its financial and vocal support including services and support for vulnerable adults, and children and young people.”
The spokesperson added: “The survey results provide feedback on what is important to people and what they think of their council, the services it provides and its value for money, and will be used to inform our future work, highlighting both best practice and areas for improvement.”