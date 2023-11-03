A spokesperson for GWR said: "Due to severe weather between Liskeard and Looe the line is closed. "Train services running to and from these stations will be cancelled. Disruption is expected until the end of the day. "Following the impact of Storm Ciaran which resulted in heavy rain and winds over the last 24 hours, the line between "Liskeard and Looe will remain closed for the start of service today pending daylight track inspections (Friday, November 3)."