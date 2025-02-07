IMAGINE being 10 years old, facing the challenges of a critical illness, but having one special wish that keeps you going — a dream filled with wagging tails, fluffy golden fur and endless puppy cuddles.
For Ellie Cleary of Liskeard, that dream became a reality when she got to spend an unforgettable day surrounded by a plethora of golden retrievers, her favourite dogs in the world.
With each joyful bark and playful nuzzle, her worries melted away, replaced by pure happiness and laughter.
The event, granted by the Make-A-Wish UK charity, demonstrates the power and importance of the community in creating memorable wishes for children who deserve more than a life defined by critical illness.
In March 2024, Ellie was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a rare type of cancer. Following the diagnosis, Ellie and her family’s day-to-day life was turned upside down by lengthy hospital stays, intensive treatment, as well as a leg amputation. Within a year of diagnosis, they received the devastating news that the chemotherapy was no longer working.
“When the doctor said, ‘nothing could be done’, Ellie was in a state. She was wailing saying ‘I don't want to die. There are too many things I want to do,” recalled mum, Anna.
Despite facing the challenges of her diagnosis, Ellie has shown incredible strength and resilience. Thanks to a referral from her teacher to Make-A-Wish UK, she delighted her family with a heartwarming wish ‘to cuddle and play with lots of golden retrievers’.
After careful planning by the Make-A-Wish UK team, Ellie and her family drove to St Ives, where over 50 golden retrievers awaited them.
Anna added: “As we pulled up to the rugby club Ellie was in disbelief. She couldn’t understand that all these people turned up with their golden retrievers for her. Some drove two hours!”
For Ellie, her favourite part of the wish – which allowed her to focus on herself rather than her condition – was cuddling the two puppies that turned up.
Ellie’s wish has highlighted the power of community and the kindness of strangers to her family. It was also a special reward for her eight-year-old brother, Edward, who has been a great support throughout her journey.
“Thank you isn’t enough,” expressed Anna. “The people who came with their dogs have no clue how much it meant to Ellie.”
Ellie’s future remains uncertain. But now the family has lasting memories, offering a sense of joy and warmth.
Shannon Kelly, the Wishgranter at Make-A-Wish UK, who helped plan Ellie’s wish said: “Supporting Ellie’s wish and turning her idea into a reality has been incredible. I’m deeply grateful to everyone who got involved, especially the passionate community of dog owners, who made her dream come true.
“In the UK, every hour, a child is diagnosed with a critical illness, making them eligible for a wish just like Ellie’s. These wishes provide much needed joy and strength during their toughest times. With the generosity of the public, we can continue to support families and grant more magical wishes.”