“Doing this is great for the pub because it makes it a more attractive place to be, so that’s good for business as well as having a positive impact on staff wellbeing and making the customer experience so much better – people prefer to sit where there’s birds feeding and you’re next to a wild flower meadow to sitting in a beer garden with gravel under your feet,” said Tim. “But the most important thing is actually making space for nature, improving the biodiversity of the site.”