Chris Black, co-owner of The Pityme Inn, said: “This is proud moment for us, our pub and our town. The community is such an important part of our business, and our whole team is trained to think with a community-first mindset. To have been recognised at the Great British Pub Awards is a great honour, and with the funding from Coca-Cola, and I’m keen to give back to the community that has given so much to me.