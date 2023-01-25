The Pityme Inn in Wadebridge has donated £1,000 to local surf therapy charity The Wave Project, after being shortlisted in the Community Hero category at this year’s Great British Pub Awards, sponsored by Coca-Cola.
Chris Black and his staff at The Pityme Inn made it to the last six in the Community Hero category earlier last month. All the shortlisted pubs have been awarded funding by Coca-Cola to help them continue with the community work that got them to the final.
Since taking co-ownership of The Pityme Inn four years ago, Chris set out for the pub to be a place for Wadebridge locals to come together. During the pandemic, the pub supported those who were isolating by introducing a ‘meals on wheels’ service, delivering up to 200 meals per week in the height of lockdown.
‘Meals on wheels’ soon evolved into the pub creating its own range of ready meals available for local delivery, and upon reopening, part of the pub was refurbished into a restaurant, which has played a key role in bringing local people back together after time apart.
The team remains focused on supporting hyperlocal causes to this day, hence the decision to donate the £1,000 prize money from Coca-Cola to surf therapy charity, The Wave Project. Based in Newquay, The Wave Project offers life-changing surf therapy with the help of its 6,000 volunteers, and encourages children with learning difficulties and special needs to get into the sport.
Chris Black, co-owner of The Pityme Inn, said: “This is proud moment for us, our pub and our town. The community is such an important part of our business, and our whole team is trained to think with a community-first mindset. To have been recognised at the Great British Pub Awards is a great honour, and with the funding from Coca-Cola, and I’m keen to give back to the community that has given so much to me.
“It is undoubtedly the commitment, hard work, dedication and drive of the whole community in Wadebridge and the surrounding area that has helped to put our town on the map, and that has fostered a sense of community spirit that truly stands out.”