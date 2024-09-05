A STELLAR line up of 12 Cornish organisations have been nominated for the highest award given to local voluntary groups in the UK.
The nominated groups for the 2024 King’s Award for Voluntary Service were recognised at a reception at County Hall, hosted by the Lord Lieutenant of Cornwall, Colonel Sir Edward Bolitho KCVO OBE and Cornwall Council Chairman Cllr Pauline Giles BEM.
Cornwall Blood Bikes, Penzance-based GOFA (Good Old Furniture Available), Holywell Bay Surf Lifesaving Club, The League of Friends of Launceston Hospital & Community, Livewire Youth Project in Saltash, National Maritime. Museum Cornwall, Operation Encompass, Fowey’s Squires Field Community Centre, Wadebridge Foodbank & Storehouse, Walker Lines Gymnasium Trust in Bodmin, Young Carers Group and Falmouth’s Young Generation Theatre have all been nominated.
The groups were presented with their certificates at the reception. Assessments have been completed and the award recipients will be announced on November 14, the birthday of HM The King.
Colonel Sir Edward Bolitho said: “Cornwall has a strong heritage of volunteering, with an estimated 32 per cent of the county volunteering, well above the national average.
“The King’s Award for Voluntary Service celebrates groups that are truly outstanding and make a tangible difference to their local community. So it was a very proud moment to see quite so many of Cornwall’s brilliant voluntary groups nominated this year, the highest number of nominations we have seen for at least a decade. Huge congratulations to all nominated groups.”
Nominations for the 2025 King’s Awards for Voluntary Service opened on September 1 and close on December 1, 2024.
Equivalent to an MBE, The King’s Award for Voluntary Service is awarded for life. Originally created in 2002 to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s Golden Jubilee and previously known as The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service, the award has been shining a light on the work of voluntary groups from across the UK for many years.
The simple nomination process requires the completion of a straightforward online form from someone independent of the group, together with letters of support from two other individuals.
Colonel Sir Edward Bolitho said: “We are looking for groups where volunteers, rather than paid staff, are in the driving seat and they collectively work to the highest standards to deliver true impact.
“It is wonderful to see so many nominated this year and I am sure there are still many excellent and deserving voluntary Cornish organisations that have yet to be nominated for this prestigious King’s Award. Please get nominating.”
The Kings Awards for Voluntary Service are intended for groups that are led by volunteers and provide a benefit for local communities.
All the information for nominators is available online at www.kavs.dcms.gov.uk/make-a-nomination/about-nominating/.