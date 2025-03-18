BETTER leisure centres throughout Cornwall will be taking part in an NHS April campaign to raise awareness of bowel cancer screening.
Run by GLL on behalf of Cornwall Council, the nine centres at Bude, Liskeard, Saltash, St Austell, Bodmin, Newquay, Truro, Helston and St Ives, will be displaying posters that promote the bowel screening programme.
A QR code on each of the posters can be scanned to access further information and register for a kit sent in the post. Screening is available to everyone in the UK aged fifty and over, every two years.
“We’re proud to be supporting the NHS South West Provider Collaborative (SWPC) in this hugely important initiative,” said Karen Edmond, GLL’s community sport manager in Cornwall. “Sadly, far too many people don’t take up the opportunity to screen themselves in the privacy of their own home – despite it being a very simple, quick procedure that could save their life.
“Our leisure centres are community hubs that customers use to help keep them fit and healthy so reminding them of how to prevent illness in other ways is, we think, a no-brainer.”