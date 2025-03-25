CORNISH hospitals are to have rooftop solar panels installed to reduce energy bills as part of a £2.17million scheme.
The government’s Great British Energy project will see Cornwall Partnership NHS Foundation Trust installing solar panels on the rooftops of 11 NHS sites, including the community hospitals in Bodmin, Launceston, Liskeard, Falmouth, Helston as well as Camborne/Redruth.
Other sites include Camborne Health Office, Bellair Clinic in Penzance, Port View Surgery at Saltash and Stratton Hospital in Bude.
Ten schools across the South West are also included in the rooftop solar project, representing a further £80 million in funding, in a move to help reduce energy bills in schools. The locations have not yet been released.
The first panels are expected to be in the NHS sites and schools by the end of the summer as part of the government’s commitment move towards net-zero and building local clean power.
Hospitals and schools have been hit with rocketing energy bills in recent years, costing the taxpayer millions of pounds, which has been driven by the UK’s dependency on global fossil fuel markets.
The NHS is the single biggest public sector energy user, with an estimated annual energy bill nationwide of £1.4 billion, a bill that has more than doubled since 2019.
Great British Energy is a company owned by the British people, for the British people.
It’s first investment could see millions invested back into frontline services, targeting deprived areas, with average annual savings for NHS sites of up to £45,000 if solar panels are installed.
Perran Moon, MP for Camborne, Redruth and Hayle said: “Establishing GB Energy was a manifesto commitment.
“This very first project will see heating bills at hospitals in Camborne, Redruth and Hayle coming down, meaning more money for frontline services. Tangible renewable energy benefits directly into our communities.’’
Jayne Kirkham, MP for Truro and Falmouth said: “This is a fantastic boost for our NHS in Falmouth. It will save them thousands of pounds per year that can be redirected into frontline services.
“I am so pleased that the first benefit we see from our new public energy company, GB Energy, is to our NHS right here in Falmouth.”
Anna Gelderd, MP for South-East Cornwall said: “I am delighted that schools, along with the two hospitals serving South-East Cornwall residents, will benefit from GB Energy’s first project.
“With potential savings in the millions, this investment is a huge win for our local NHS providers, freeing up vital resources for patient care. It is great to see Cornwall contributing to a greener, more sustainable future.”
The funding comes as part of a wider project which will see around £100 million for rooftop solar panels which could power operations and other lifesaving functions for nearly 200 NHS sites across the country covering a third of NHS Trusts.
Energy Secretary Ed Miliband said: “Great British Energy’s first major project will be to help our vital public institutions save hundreds of millions on bills to reinvest on the frontline. GB Energy will provide power for patients and pupils.”