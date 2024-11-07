THE big reveal of this year’s West Country Women Awards finalists took place at a tea party at Powderham Castle in Devon.
Women from Cornwall, Devon, Somerset and Dorset will now progress to the prestigious awards ceremony which celebrates the remarkable achievements and contributions of exceptional women across the region.
The announcement of the finalists is a significant milestone in the West Country Women Awards, showcasing the incredible talents and accomplishments of women who have made a lasting impact in their respective fields.
Founded by Alexis Bowater OBE and Tess Stuber, the awards aims to inspire and empower women, recognising the invaluable contributions they make to society while creating a community of support across the west country.
Attended and supported by both the Earl of Devon and the High Sheriff of Devon, Commodore Jake Moores OBE DL Royal Navy, more than 100 women from the South West were hosted at the castle.
The finalists were carefully selected from a pool of exceptional nominees across various categories.
List of Cornish finalists
The Women in Food and Drink Award
- Katie Marriott - Jamaica Inn
- Sophie Louise Always - Georgia’s Voice: Village Kitchen
- Victoria Wesson - The Land’s End Hotel
The Community Award
- Beata Webb Pegasus - Men’s Wellbeing Centre CIC
- Isabel Livingstone - The Women’s Centre Cornwall
The Green Business of the Year Award
- Beth Noy - Plastic Freedom
The Small Business of the Year Award
- Rachael Malthouse - Jam Up!
The Women in Sport Award
- Bethany Robinson - Sporty Beth
- Jodie Hood - Elevate Pencoys YFC
The Inspirational Leader Award
- Claire Knight - Phoenix Rising CIC
The Entrepreneur of the Year Award
- Lucy Cox - The Academe
The Women in STEM Award
- Bryony Halliday - Wheal Jane Consultancy
The Combatting Violence Against Women and Girls Award
- Laura Ball - Safer Cornwall Kernow Salwa
- Sue Penna - Rock Pool
The Employee of the Year Award
- Karis Matik - Phoneta
- Karen Barnitt - First Light
- Kelly Williams - Cognition Creative Learning
The Women in Property and Construction Award
- Sophie Lang & Rhiannon Llewellyn - Lang Llewellyn & Co
The Women in Health & Wellbeing Award
- Dr Johanneke Kodde - Body Mind Soul Doctor
- Samantha Jackman - Boost Innovations
- Louise Barraclough - Royal Devon University Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust
Each finalist in the 16 categories has demonstrated exceptional dedication, resilience, and innovation, making the judging process an extremely difficult one according to all the sponsors and judges.
The West Country Women Awards Gala Finalists event is on November 28 at the Crowne Plaza, Plymouth.
Attendees will have the opportunity to network with like-minded individuals, discover new opportunities, meet the sponsors and support the remarkable women who have shaped their communities.
Tickets for the Grand Final are on sale until November 15 at www.eventbrite.co.uk/cc/west-country-women-awards-2344999