Luci Isaacson, director of Climate Vision, said: “Through the support of private investment into on-farm, nature-based solutions, our soil testing has revealed this innovative trial project has sequestered 17.84 tonnes of carbon in one year (13 per cent), a significant leap from the (zero to five per cent) increase that was expected in year one, providing ground-breaking insights into a net zero future, while tackling flooding, soil health and sustainable farming practices.