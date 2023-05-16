A Cornish family with strong Royal Navy connections welcomed another member to the Senior Service, as son completes his training at CTCRM.
On May 12, proud father Warrant Officer First Class Jim Spencer, who lives in Cornwall and is currently a Royal Navy Phase 1 instructor at HMS Raleigh in Torpoint, watched his youngest son Joe complete the elite Commando Training course.
A former pupil of Duchy College, where he studied Public Services, 24 year old Marine Joe Spencer battled through injuries, setbacks and illness to complete his intensive training and receive his coveted Green Beret. So tough was his journey through his 18 months of training, at one point he was asked by his father what had not been broken yet? “My spirit Dad,” was the reply, “It’s a state of mind!”
As well as his proud father, Joe’s elder brother Leading Naval Airman Charlie Spencer, currently working at RAF St Mawgan, witnessed the Pass-Out and both warmly congratulated him on completion of the parade. Unable to be present was Jim’s stepson Air Engineer Technician Billy Spencer, who is based at RNAS Culdrose but was deployed on operational commitments.
Now a fully-fledged member of His Majesty’s Royal Marines, Joe has moved on to 47 Commando RM based in HM Naval Base Devonport, where he will be part of the Royal Marine Landing Craft team.
“We are a Royal Navy family to the core,” summarised Jim “and it is humbling to see what Joe has battled through to get here today.” Reflecting on the achievements of all three sons, he added “I could not be prouder. To see the boys in uniform is awesome and I hope they all have just as many opportunities and adventures as I have had in my 32 years.”