A FAST-growing Cornish skincare brand has stepped into a new league, unveiling a major expansion and launching what it claims is the Duchy’s first multi-service beauty collective.
Love Your Skin UK has officially opened a purpose-built headquarters in Kelly Bray, near Callington, marking a significant milestone for the women-led clinic that has rapidly built a loyal following across the region.
The new site boasts six dedicated treatment rooms and brings together a range of specialist practitioners under one roof, creating a one-stop destination for advanced skin, laser and wellness treatments. The move reflects the clinic’s rapid growth and rising demand for results-driven aesthetic services.
Owner and lead specialist Hannah Mortimore said the opening marks the realisation of a long-held ambition.
She said: “I am absolutely over the moon to be opening the doors to my dream space! This has been a vision of mine for so long, and to see this space go from pen and paper to real life, makes the stress and doubt of the renovation worthwhile!”
Hannah is now looking forward to bringing together reputable, well established and professional small businesses within the beauty and aesthetics industry, under one roof.
Already known for its strong reputation and high client satisfaction, the clinic has expanded both its footprint and its offering. Treatments at the new premises include laser hair removal, tattoo removal, advanced skin therapies, microneedling, chemical peels and radio frequency skin tightening, alongside services such as lesion removal and private skin screening.
Clients can also access more holistic and beauty-led treatments, including massage, waxing, lashes and brows, as well as the increasingly popular Japanese Head Spa experience – a treatment designed to combine relaxation with targeted scalp care.
Central to the expansion is the launch of the “collective” model, bringing together a network of independent but like-minded professionals operating from within the same space. The line-up includes an aesthetics practitioner, vitamin technician, semi-permanent makeup artist, nutritionist and nail technician, as well as a full-time hairdresser, content studio and makeup artist.
Hannah said the approach is designed not just to expand services, but to create a supportive business environment.
She added: “I feel so privileged that these leading businesses have joined our Collective, where we can all grow, refer and empower one another. I am passionate about empowering other female-led businesses to reach their full potential, working together we will create an amazing breadth of services for our clients.”
Supported by a growing team of therapists, the clinic now has the capacity to treat more clients while maintaining its personalised approach. Most advanced treatments begin with an in-depth consultation, with free, no-obligation appointments available for a number of services to ensure tailored treatment plans.
Early feedback from clients has been overwhelmingly positive, with visitors praising both the new facilities and the expertise of the team. The opening has already generated strong local interest, with appointments filling quickly as word spreads across Cornwall and beyond.
The clinic is open Monday to Saturday, with extended evening appointments available midweek as it looks to meet increasing demand at its new Cornwall base.
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