THE heat is on for a group of Cornish chefs who have secured their places in the semi-finals of the prestigious South West Chef of the Year Competition.
The competition, which was established by renowned chef Michael Caines, sees professional, young professionals, student/apprentices, juniors and home cooks battle to win the sought after title.
A highlight of the region’s culinary calendar, the aim of the competition is to champion professional excellence, nurture rising stars, and celebrate the world-class food and drink produced in the region.
Those blazing a trail for Cornwall, who will compete in the semi-finals at Exeter College on September 27, are:
Eternity Bennetts from Penventon Park Hotel, Redruth, Tom Bennetts, from Driftwood Spars, St Agnes, Lewis Brown from Narla by Charlie Walters, Fowey, and Rob Jones, from Rick Stein’s Seafood Restaurant, Padstow, all of whom are semi-finalists in the Professional Chef category.
Theodore Roderick of the Idle Rocks, St Mawes has reached the semi-final of the Young Professional Chef category.
Tristan Kellett of Petroc College, Barnstaple and The Bank, Bude, and William Skidmore, Penwith College and Porthminster Beach Café, Carbis Bay, Cornwall have reached the semi-final of the Student/Apprentice Chef category.
Eleanor Wilderspin – Budehaven Community School, Bude, won the Cornwall Junior Chef of the Year title and will represent Cornwall in the regional final.
Mr Caines said: “We’re delighted to have received entries from such a range of skilled and innovative chefs and we’re looking forward to seeing them in action in the kitchen.
“The South West has a truly world-class larder and some of the most exciting culinary talent in the country. This competition shines a light on both. It provides a valuable opportunity for chefs - whether professionals or enthusiastic home cooks - to challenge themselves, develop their skills and gain recognition from the very best in the industry.”
Competitors are given a list of seasonal ingredients and challenged to create their own unique dishes, with an emphasis on locally sourced produce. Finalists then showcase their skills in front of an expert judging panel, led by Michael Caines and featuring some of the South West’s most acclaimed chefs, including Nathan Outlaw, Hywel Jones, Scott Paton and Peter Gorton.
This year’s competition culminates on Tuesday, October 28, with the Professional and Student/Apprentice Chef finals at Exeter College. The day concludes with a glittering Awards Presentation Dinner at Exeter Golf and Country Club, where guests will enjoy a four-course meal cooked by judges and former winners. Tickets are now available and early booking is recommended.
Last year’s overall winner was Harrison Brockington who is head chef of Gather, Totnes. He won with his dishes of sea bass with celeriac, mussels and clam blanquette, venison with garden vegetable and homity pie, and an orchard fruit tartefine with cinnamon and caramel.
The competition has a proud track record of supporting the careers of some of the UK’s leading chefs, including Elly Wentworth, Simon Hulstone, Matt Mason and many others.
For more information and to buy tickets for the presentation dinner, visit: www.southwestchef.co.uk
