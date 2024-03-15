LOOE’s own Ben Palmer has beaten three other South West chefs to win the regionals and go through to the final week of BBC’s Great British Menu.
Ben wowed all week long with his starter, main, fish and pudding was left standing against three times regionalist Elly Wentworth. Elly was just one point ahead of Ben before Wednesday evening where he powered through to the finals with a six point lead.
The highly talented chef already boasts two successful restaurants in Looe, one with a Michelin accolade, and has been dreaming of appearing on the show for nearly twenty years, since the shows inception in 2006.
On his win, Ben said: “I am absolutely over the moon to be through to the finals. Elly was an incredible competitor and the dishes she created were just superb. I wish both of us could have won, but I am so grateful to have this opportunity.
“It was a high pressure cook off with the ice cream machine nearly devastating my dessert efforts, but I was blessed with a last minute miracle and was able to achieve a perfect serve. Super proud to be representing the South West in the finals of the show and can’t wait to see what happens next.”
Tune into BBC 2 at 8pm on Monday and throughout the week to catch the finalists battle it out.