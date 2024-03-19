Ben said: “I cannot get over this win, it feels like a dream. All I wanted to do was come on the show and cook my full menu, so to get through the South West heats to the finals and then go on to beat off seven other incredibly talents chefs from all across the UK, feels totally unreal. All of the starters were absolutely epic and the talent in the kitchen was off the charts. I am so excited to cook my ‘Firefly’ starter at the banquet and cannot wait to go to Paris and let rip! Can’t wait to see who will be joining me throughout the rest of the week with the fish, main and dessert courses!”