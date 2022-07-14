Cornish Cheese maker is to supply Co-op stores

Her Royal Highness, Princess Anne The Princess Royal with founder of Cornish Cheese Co Philip Stansfield during a guided tour of the Cornish Cheese Co production facilities ( )

The Cornish Cheese Company, which has produced cheese on a family farm located on Bodmin Moor since 2001, is to see its cheese in more than 270 Co-op stores.

The cheese being supplied to Co-op by the Cornish Cheese Company is its Cornish Blue – the first to be made by the family when it diversified into cheese production at the turn of this century and, described as a sweet, creamy, full flavoured farmhouse blue cheese.

Philip Stansfield, who founded the Cornish Cheese Co, said: “We are very proud of our Cornish Blue here at the Cornish Cheese Company - it was the very first cheese we made when we diversified into cheese making on farm and, we are delighted that it will be on the shelves at the Co-op.