Cornish Cheese maker is to supply Co-op stores
The Cornish Cheese Company, which has produced cheese on a family farm located on Bodmin Moor since 2001, is to see its cheese in more than 270 Co-op stores.
The cheese being supplied to Co-op by the Cornish Cheese Company is its Cornish Blue – the first to be made by the family when it diversified into cheese production at the turn of this century and, described as a sweet, creamy, full flavoured farmhouse blue cheese.
Philip Stansfield, who founded the Cornish Cheese Co, said: “We are very proud of our Cornish Blue here at the Cornish Cheese Company - it was the very first cheese we made when we diversified into cheese making on farm and, we are delighted that it will be on the shelves at the Co-op.
“It not only supports our ongoing business development with Co-op stores at the heart of so many local communities, but also helps to raise awareness of our cheeses, not only among residents, but also further afield as visitors to the area increasingly look for local produce.”
