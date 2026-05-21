A SOUTH East Cornwall charity campaigning for better treatment access for rare cancer patients has taken its message directly to Westminster after hosting a major parliamentary roundtable alongside local MP Anna Gelderd.
Histio UK, which is based in Liskeard, brought together MPs, clinicians, patients and parents for detailed discussions on the challenges facing people diagnosed with histiocytosis – a group of rare disorders involving abnormal white blood cells.
The Westminster event focused on concerns over unequal access to treatment, NHS funding delays and the additional difficulties faced by patients living in rural areas such as Cornwall.
Patients and parents affected by the condition shared emotional first-hand accounts of the barriers they have encountered while seeking specialist care and life-changing drugs.
Ms Gelderd said the roundtable was an opportunity to ensure South East Cornwall voices were being heard at the highest level.
“As an MP, I really want to champion local voices, so it was great to invite Histio UK up to Westminster to host this important roundtable,” she said.
“It was deeply meaningful to hear first-hand experiences from patients and parents. One of my priorities is to bring healthcare closer to our communities, and part of that means ending the postcode lottery of available treatments.”
Histio UK executive director Lynn Jackson said the charity welcomed the chance to highlight how current NHS approval systems can delay access to potentially life-saving treatments for rare cancer patients.
“New and effective treatments are coming every year, but the current NHS process of approval for specialist indications is mired in long administrative delays,” she said.
The roundtable formed part of wider healthcare campaigning work by Ms Gelderd across her constituency, including raising concerns in Parliament over rural healthcare access, NHS dentistry shortages, speaking about health hub provision in Parliament, and working with Fowey River Practice and local residents to help protect health services in Polruan.
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