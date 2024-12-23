A CORNISH charity has been thrust firmly into the national spotlight after a film about its work featured in the Christmas Carol Service put on by the Princess of Wales at Westminster Abbey.
This year, the Princess highlighted Go Beyond, a local children’s through a touching short film.
The film, which will be part of an ITV1 and ITVX special airing on Christmas Eve at 7.30pm showcased six young carers, who are dedicated to supporting their families.
These remarkable children visited Go Beyond’s Coastal Centre in Par, near St Austell, where they enjoyed a much-needed break and connected with peers facing similar challenges.
Established in 1992, Go Beyond has provided residential breaks for over 20,000 children and young people from across the UK. Focusing on those aged 8 to 13, the charity operates centres in Cornwall and Derbyshire, offering children from difficult circumstances a chance to discover nature, form friendships, and envision a brighter future.
Among the many activities they got involved with during their break were things like kayaking, climbing and surfing, as well as a day trip to the Lost Gardens of Heligan.
Film crews also followed the group to Luxulyan Woods, where they captured the youngsters foraging and wreath making, after which they enjoyed a Christmas lunch before they were handed a letter from the Princess inviting them to the service in London.
Sharon Retallick, Centre Manager, who accompanied the young carers to the Westminster Abbey service, said: “We were incredibly honoured that our charity was chosen to feature in the service. Go Beyond has provided over 1,000 breaks this year to children living in difficult circumstances.
“Go Beyond gives them a place where they can feel safe and cared for. Our centres provide children with the chance to discover nature, friendship, and hope for a brighter future.”