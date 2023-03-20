Castle Brewery were the only Cornish brewery awarded a Gold Medal at the Society of Independent Brewers (SIBA) National Beer Awards, held in Liverpool on Thursday, March 16. Competing in the Bottle and Can Belgian, French & Abbey Ale category, with A New Season, a modern Belgian style Saison beer, it is the first beer released by new owner and head brewer, Simon Court, following his acquisition of the Brewery in June 2022.
“Taking the leap to follow my passion for crafting beer, focusing on styles close to my heart had been something I had only dreamed of until last year. To win this National Award has surpassed my expectations and is something that hasn’t sunk in, and I doubt it ever will. Although we are one of the smallest breweries in Cornwall, our passion and dedication to creating great beer is at the forefront of everything we do and winning this award is recognition of that.” explained Simon.
Simon has continued the legacy of the brewery by producing a traditional range of British ales alongside a new range of European style beers. This new range sees the beginnings of a barrel ageing programme focusing on the flavours produced by native wild yeasts foraged in Cornwall, creating a truly unique local flavour.
The award-winning A New Season will be available to try at this year’s LostFest, Lostwithiel on May 21 and at weekly “Beers at the Brewery” events throughout the summer.