“Taking the leap to follow my passion for crafting beer, focusing on styles close to my heart had been something I had only dreamed of until last year. To win this National Award has surpassed my expectations and is something that hasn’t sunk in, and I doubt it ever will. Although we are one of the smallest breweries in Cornwall, our passion and dedication to creating great beer is at the forefront of everything we do and winning this award is recognition of that.” explained Simon.