TRAIN services on a Cornwall to Devon cross-Tamar branch line are to be suspended for two weeks due to urgent repairs being required to a bridge.
Services between Gunnislake and Plymouth on the Tamar Valley line are set to be interrupted until at least the end of September 27.
It comes after Network Rail declared the bridge unsafe to run over, with the line requiring immediate closure while further inspections and repairs are carried out.
Rail replacement transport between the stations will be in place for the duration of the closure, which has come after engineers discovered a defect in the structure and a track issue on a bridge between Calstock and Gunnislake during the morning of Friday, September 13.
It led to apologies for the interruption of service from spokesperson for Great Western Railway, the operator which provides the services between Gunnislake and Plymouth, and Network Rail, the government body responsible for the maintenance and operation of the tracks the services run on.
A spokesperson for Network Rail said: “Network Rail is advising passengers that the Gunnislake branch line, which runs from Plymouth, Devon, to Gunnislake, Cornwall, will be partially closed from Friday September 13, to allow engineers to carry out emergency repairs to a bridge. The partial closure is expected to last for two weeks.
“Engineers discovered a structural defect and track issue on a bridge between Calstock and Gunnislake this morning, following a routine inspection. As a result, the train service between those two stations will need to be suspended for a fortnight to allow for emergency repairs to take place.”
Network Rail’s director for Devon and Cornwall, Chris Fuoco, said: “We’re sorry for the disruption to journeys as a result of the emergency repair work taking place between Calstock and Gunnislake.
“We will continue to work with our train operator colleagues to keep people moving; passengers are advised to check before they travel as journeys between Calstock and Gunnislake will be made via rail replacement buses.
“We are estimating currently that our work may take two weeks to complete, yet we will endeavour to improve on this in any way we can to restore a reliable service to our customers.
“I’d like to thank passengers for their patience while we carry out these vital repairs.”
GWR Station Manager for Plymouth and East Cornwall, Lee Goodson, said: “We are really sorry for the disruption this work will cause and would like to thank our customers in advance for their patience while Network Rail repairs this vital bridge.”
Mr Goodson added that customers are advised to check before they travel on the services as replacement services could be busy at peak times.