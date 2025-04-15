THE Bishop of St Germans, the Rt Revd Hugh Nelson, is urging people to support a major charity appeal aimed at helping vulnerable communities across the globe.
He is encouraging individuals and churches to get involved in Christian Aid Week, which runs from May 11 to 17, and raises vital funds to tackle poverty, injustice, and the impacts of climate change worldwide.
Bishop Hugh said: “Every year, during this appeal, people across Britain and Ireland have seven days to make a difference and support their global neighbours, in a celebration of hope for a fairer world.
“There are so many ways to raise funds from cream teas and car washes to bake sales and bike rides - and of course, if you’re feeling especially active, Christian Aid’s 70K in May challenge.
“It’s always a brilliant thing to get involved with - especially this year, being Christian Aid’s 80th anniversary. Sadly, with recent foreign aid budget cuts, humanitarian agencies have been affected all around the world which makes it more difficult than ever to keep providing support to vulnerable communities.”
Money raised during the appeal will help the organisation’s partners empower vulnerable communities to find practical and sustainable ways out of poverty.
This year, the charity is focussing its flagship appeal on work in Guatemala in Central America, where climate change is causing the seasons to intensify and shift erratically. As a result, farming communities have to battle severe floods and, more recently, ferocious heatwaves. Water sources are drying up and vital crops are failing, plunging farming families into hunger and poverty.
Christian Aid has been working with organisations like, Coordinación de ONG y Cooperativas, to offer training and tools so farmers can diversify and grow more resilient crops, build water recycling systems, and create organic fertiliser.