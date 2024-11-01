SKATEPARK designers Betongpark have been awarded the contract for a new facility in Liskeard.
The town council is forging ahead with a project to upgrade the 20-year-old skatepark at Rapsons.
The aim of the Liskeard Skatepark Project is to create a concrete park suitable for a wide range of users including skaters, scooters, in-line skates and BMX.
Having applied to the local authority for funding, the town council says that crowdfunding is also planned.
The council says it will soon be staging meetings and workshops so that users of the park can give their input to the project.
Betongpark, founded in Norway, is considered one of Europe’s industry leaders in skatepark design and construction. They put their success down to being 100 per cent operated and run by skaters who “apply their passion to every inch of their work”.
“Each and every one of us at Betongpark has experienced the enrichment to our lives that skateparks and skate spaces provide. They give us a place to form friendships and communities that last for life. A skatepark should be a place for a diverse community to come together; riders and non-riders alike, experts and novices together, and we strive to apply these principles to every space we create.”