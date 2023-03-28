TRAFFIC calming measures are causing contention in Liskeard – and members of the public have until tomorrow (March 30) to have their say.
Plans for speed bumps and narrowing of the carriageway along the St Cleer Road were part of the planning agreement made when the large development of new houses at Trevethan Meadows was given the go ahead.
Another element of the scheme agreed at the time was that the unnamed minor road linking St Cleer Road and Tregay Lane would become a dedicated route for pedestrians and cyclists, with motorists accessing the new houses to be directed from that same entrance site but along the new Granite Way into the estate.
While many have welcomed the traffic calming on the main road, people living in Trevethan Meadows fear that it may lead to the creation of a rat run through the estate.
Residents attended a recent Town Council meeting to air their concerns.
They said that in the interests of safety, the estate roads should be for residential traffic only.
They want to see signage stating that Granite Way and Carlton Way is a no through traffic route and unsuitable for lorries.
They’d like similar traffic calming introduced in the estate as on the St Cleer Road, adding that a 20mph limit would be welcomed.
One resident said: “There needs to be traffic calming measures. Cars already drive through too fast and there are often children out on the estate. Whilst the main road is dangerous, this is just moving the danger to a built up area.”
Liskeard Town Council has backed the residents’ call for traffic calming, and has recommended to Cornwall Council that new signage should be provided, indicating “access only” on any Clover Drive to Tregay Lane link, to discourage the creation of a rat run.
The Council said it would also be writing to the developer Persimmon Homes to raise these points.
The Council also said that while the traffic calming measures on St Cleer Road were positive, clarity was needed on some issues: the pedestrian crossing points did not appear to be accessible via a pavement, and information was needed on the relocation of the bus stop.