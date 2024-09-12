Consultation is underway into plans to secure the long term future of Cornwall Airport Newquay.
A Land Use Blueprint for the project is being used as the basis for a two-week consultation on the proposals.
Members of the public can take part by dropping in to talk to members of the project team at New County Hall on Saturday between 9am and noon and from 1pm to 4pm at Newquay Library on the same day.
There has also been engagement with the Cornwall Chamber of Commerce.
Cornwall Council has specified that the future development of the airport should establish a viable and robust regional airport, create opportunities for employment at all levels and maximise the economic impact of the airport.
Ensure the continuing operation of Cornwall Airport Newquay, minimise the financial burden on the Cornish taxpayer, attract investment to the airport estate; and present a plan for making airport ground operations carbon neutral.
The blueprint for the airport site includes a new commercial and public terminal building and adjacent complementary development.
Expansion opportunities for independent maintenance and storage hangars, a green power and energy zone, including a large-scale battery energy storage system.
The expansion of Spaceport Cornwall and adjacent advanced manufacturing park, a logistics park with development plots suited to large-format distribution warehouses, a research and development hub with modern office accommodation, and extensive woodlands and grasslands allowing for bio-diversification and public access amenities.
Cllr Louis Gardner, portfolio holder for the economy at Cornwall Council, said: “These plans represent our ambitious vision for the site while adhering to our red lines for the project.
“We will now be consulting widely with the business community and with different stakeholders across Cornwall, while also hosting public events and allowing people to have their say online.
“I emphasise again, there is no agreement in place to proceed with a joint venture, negotiations are still taking place ahead of a final decision this autumn, and the views we receive during the consultation will help inform that.”
A spokesperson for Cornwall Council said: “It should be noted that any future development will be subject to the usual planning process and related consultation and application process and that the LUB is a strategic document which will set out the vision for the airport only.
“People can also view more details on the plans and have your say by visiting the Let's Talk Cornwall website.”
Councillors and business leaders have previously called for more transparency over Cornwall Council’s partnership plans.
Cornwall Council has entered into an exclusivity period with a potential partner for the future operation and management of Cornwall Airport Newquay and the surrounding 650 acre estate after a rigorous selection process.
The potential partners Adynaton Asset Management LLP are specialist asset managers of complex sites and operational airports both in the UK and in mainland Europe.