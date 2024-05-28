RESIDENTS are being asked to give their thoughts on the implementation of 20mph speed limits across Cornwall.
Cornwall Council intends to implement a 20mph speed limit on most residential streets in the settlements within the Cornwall Gateway Community Network Area.
A spokesperson from Cornwall Council explained: “These settlements have previously expressed strong local support for this. Buffer zones will also be implemented leading up to these, where deemed necessary.”
Among the areas up for consideration for such speed limits are Saltash, Landrake, and Torpoint.
A spokesperson continued: “It is considered that implementing a reduced speed limit (20mph) on roads within these areas will make a major contribution towards improving road safety, especially for vulnerable road users, and traffic using these roads. This, in turn, will aid in the achievement of the Council’s ‘Vision Zero’ goal – working towards the prevention of all fatal and serious injuries on the county road network.
“The imposition of 20mph speed limits in these locations, should also improve the amenity of these areas and assist in encouraging a transition towards individuals using active travel, particularly for local journeys, resulting in increased journey time reliability and healthier communities. Severance by traffic will also be reduced, facilitating a greater use of local community facilities and enabling more liveable streets. As well as encouraging more social interaction, this may also be beneficial to the local economy.”
As part of the ‘Phase 3’ rollout, the council is now asking for local opinion on the matter, via a public consultation on their website.
The objective of the continued rollout of the scheme, which has already been trialled in a number of locations across the county, is to not only reduce road speeds but also noise and pollution in the selected areas.
A Cornwall Council spokesperson explained: “The wider roll-out of 20mph speed limits is also likely to reduce noise and air pollution, via the reduced need for motor vehicles to use harsh breaking or acceleration, providing additional positive health benefits for both visitors and residents alike.”
More information can be found at: www.engagespace.co.uk/cornwall/consultation_Dtl.aspx