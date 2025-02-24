DESIGNERS tasked with helping prepare a new community-led Vision and Action Plan for Liskeard have been given plenty to consider following a successful and positive consultation meeting.
London-based consultants, Hemingway Design, who also spent two days in the town back in December, listened to the views of local residents, businesses, officers and other interested stakeholders.
As part of the project, which is being funded by a grant from the Cornwall Council Town Accelerator Fund, Liskeard Town Council had encouraged those who live, work and visit the South East Cornwall town to play their part in the forward-thinking strategy.
“We often see ideas and comments posted on social media from passionate people about our town,” read a statement. “Now is everyone’s chance to input and help shape the economic vision of the town.”
Clearly taking on board that request, the main thrust of the information gathering came from a workshop held in the Public Hall last week, where the consultants were given first-hand accounts from those living and working within Liskeard on how they envisaged the future of the town to look and feel.
Among those in attendance at the workshop was town and county councillor, Nick Craker, who said: “It was a very productive meeting with over 100 local people, businesses and organisations coming together with huge amounts of passion and drive for a better Liskeard.
“There are undoubtedly some difficult discussions about the challenges Liskeard faces, many of which are not unique to a town of our size, but the trick is harnessing that passion and creativity to drive the town forward.
“We need delivery, of course, but that just can’t come from the council, it’s more a wider role for the town to support itself.”
Hemingway Design will take on board the information gleaned from their own visit, as well as the workshop, before reporting back.