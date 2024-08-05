THE ruling Conservative group on Cornwall Council has secured its majority again in the wake of two resignations.
St Columb Major, St Mawgan and St Wenn Cornwall councillor Paul Wills, who sits as a Conservative-aligned Independent, has formally joined the group.
Council leader Linda Taylor said: “I am delighted to welcome Cllr Paul Wills to the ruling group.
“The Conservative group on Cornwall Council has always said we are happy to work with those councillors who, like us, seek positive and proactive solutions to make our Cornwall a better place, and the renaming of our administration to ‘Conservative and Independent Conservative-Aligned’ fully reflects this.”